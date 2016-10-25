Seven NGOs lodge police reports about Maria Chin's statement

KUALA LUMPUR: Seven non-governmental organisations (NGOs) today lodged police reports urging the authorities to take action against the organiser of Bersih 5.0, Maria Chin, alleging that she made a racist statement recently.

The NGOs were Pertubuhan Martabat Jalinan Muhibbah (MJMM), Gerak Kerja Gabungan Ayahanda Selangor (Gegas), Pertubuhan Permuafakatan Majlis Ayahanda Malaysia (Permas), Ikatan Usahawan Kecil dan Sederhana Malaysia (Ikhlas), Ikatan Rakyat Insan Muslim Malaysia (IRIMM), Majlis Bendahara and Akhlak Rahsia Cekal (ARC).

MJMM president Abdul Rani Kulup Abdullah (pix), who spoke on their behalf, said the police reports were lodged after he saw a photograph posting on Facebook with what is alleged to be a statement by Maria Chin in her speech at a Bersih 5.0 rally.

"We hope the police and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) will investigate this statement which has gone viral and take appropriate action," he told Bernama after the reports were lodged at the Dang Wangi District Police Headquarters here.

Meanwhile, Dang Wangi District Police Chief ACP Zainol Samah, when contacted, confirmed the reports. — Bernama