Curbing movement of terrorists new focus of Ops Redback

PORT KLANG: Curbing the movement of international terrorists such as Daesh militants is a new focus of Ops Redback 7.

The joint operation of the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) and the Australian Border Forces (ABF) starts today.

MMEA director-general Datuk Ahmad Puzi Ab Kahar said Ops Redback 7 involve two phases namely, briefing and operation.

"The briefing will give members an insight into current developments and new threats posed by international terrorists while the operation involve the deployment of assets in the waters of Selangor," he told reporters after launching the operation, here today.

Also present was the Australian High Commissioner to Malaysia, Rod Smith. Forty MMEA members and three ABF members are involved in the 10-day operation until Nov 3.

Ahmad Puzi said the joint operation held since 2011 used to only focus on the prevention of human smuggling and the entry of immigrants from West Asia.

The MMEA inspected about 30,000 vessels since January to prevent the smuggling of goods and people and kept the crime rate at less than three percent in the last five years.

Meanwhile, Smith said Australia shares Malaysia's concerns about traditional and emerging maritime security threats in the Asia Pacific region.

"Terrorism, kidnapping, people smuggling and human trafficking, piracy, narcotics smuggling and illegal fishing are transboundary security threats which require common action and cooperation between countries.

"Australia is committed to working with Malaysia and with our other international partners to address these challenges and strengthen maritime security across the region," he said. — Bernama