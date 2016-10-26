Public can lodge police report on caged handicapped children

IPOH: Those upset with the goings-on at the Perak Handicapped Children's Welfare Home (RKKC) in Batu Gajah where residents are kept in caged compartments can lodge a police report.

Perak acting police chief Datuk Hasnan Hassan said so far, the police had not received any report from the public.

"The police went to the home soon after the news became viral and checks found there has been no wrongdoing by the home's management," he said.

Hasnan was commenting on photographs captioned 'Malaysian Girl Discovers Shocking Scene of Disabled Kids Locked Up In Cages Like Dogs' taken at the RKKC.

The photographs showed several handicapped people caged in compartments which were allegedly stinking of urine and disinfectant.

In a separate development, Hasnan said the police had so far recorded 28 statements on an incident where snakes were thrown into a pond during a team-building camp organised by the Civil Defence Force (CDF) for Sekolah Kebangsaan Beluru, Kuala Kangsar recently.

He said among those who gave statements were CDF officials who conducted the camp.

Last week, a two-minute video recording became viral on the social media showing several children in a pond crying and screaming after CDF trainers threw snakes into it. — Bernama