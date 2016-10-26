Thai, Mara Patani negotiators meet in Kuala Lumpur

BANGKOK: Thai government negotiators and from Mara Patani are meeting in Kuala Lumpur for the latest round of informal peace talks on the insurgency in southern Thailand.

According to a Mara Patani (Majlis Syura Patani) source, the talks today was a follow up the negotiations between both sides that were held in September.

"Both sides agreed to commence negotiations on the issue of "Safety Zones" beginning tomorrow as a step in confidence-building," he told Bernama.

This round of informal talks between the two sides will be held over three days, the source said, adding that the Thai side was led by Gen Aksara Kerdphol.

Aksara,a former senior officer of the Thai armed forces, is the head of the Thai delegation in the informal peace talks.

Mara Patani is the umbrella organisation for several insurgent groups in southern Thailand. It is representing these groups at the informal peace talks.

The "Safety Zones" if agreed to by both sides, will see the creation of several zones in southern Thailand that will be free from any form of violence. — Bernama