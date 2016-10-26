Pr1ma defers selection of housing units

Posted on 25 October 2016 - 10:50pm Last updated on 26 October 2016 - 08:17am

KUALA LUMPUR: The selection of PR1MA housing units scheduled on Oct 29 in Kampar, Perak, has been deferred due to the Deepavali festival.

"We respect all major festivals celebrated by Malaysians and appreciate the diversity of cultures that make up the PR1MA community," said Pr1ma Corporation Malaysia in a statement tonight.

The MIC Youth had urged Pr1ma to defer the event scheduled at Hotel Grand Kampar, Perak, on Deepavali day (Oct 29).

Its chief, C. Sivarraajh said he was surprised by Pr1ma's insensitivity to conduct the selection of housing units on Deepavali day. — Bernama