Escalator 'explodes' at shopping mall

KUALA LUMPUR: Shoppers at the Pandan Kapital mall in Pandan Indah here had the shock of their lives when escalator there "exploded" this afternoon.

It is understood that the loud explosion was caused by a technical malfunction on one of the escalators on the ground floor of the complex leading to the first floor.

The incident is said to have occurred at around 1pm and the management of the complex immediately called the technical team to repair the damage.

"The repair work was completed in less than half an hour," a source told Bernama today.

According to the source, this is the second incident occurring there since July.

News of the incident went viral on Facebook this afternoon.

No casualties or injuries were reported and it is understood that mall's management did not make a police report. — Bernama