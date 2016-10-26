Faulty cellphone or charger cause of fire?

JOHOR BARU: Although the cause of the fire that broke out at the Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA) here has yet to be ascertained, speculation was rife yesterday on social media alleging that it was a result of a faulty cellphone charger.

The unverified messages claimed that either a cellphone or a charger unit that was close to an oxygen tank at the ward had exploded before a mattress caught fire.

Several screenshots of statements apparently issued by hospitals in the country made their rounds, claiming that medical staff were advised to look out for patients who charged their cellphones using power points located close to oxygen tanks.

One such statement, purportedly issued by a hospital in the Klang Valley, turned out to be fake following checks by theSun.

The Health Ministry in a statement said it was too early to speculate on the cause of the fire. Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr S.Subramaniam said a special committee made up of experts and those from related agencies will be set up to investigate and determine what triggered the fire that left six patients dead.

He said the ministry learnt that thick smoke and raging fire had hindered rescue efforts.

However, he commended the Fire and Rescue Department and HSA staff for preventing the blaze from spreading to the rest of the building and safely evacuating 487 people.