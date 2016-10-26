Season 2 of 'Jessica Jones' to be helmed by all-female directors

THE next season of Jessica Jones, centred on the Marvel character of the same name, will be directed entirely by women.

Executive producer and showrunner Melissa Rosenberg revealed the news at a panel discussion in California over the weekend, reports Variety.

The all-female roster of directors will oversee all 13 episodes of Season 2.

Krysten Ritter stars as the titular character of the series, which debuted on Netflix last year. Jones is a former superhero with superhuman strength and limited flight abilities, who opens her own detective agency in New York City.

The move to hire only female directors comes amid the ongoing dialogue on the gender pay gap in Hollywood and the under-representation of female moviemakers.

The second season is expected to begin filming next month. — AFP Relaxnews