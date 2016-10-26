Malaysia sets target of 100,000 EVs by 2020

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is on track to achieve the target of the use of electric vehicles (EVs) to 100,000 by 2020, from between 110 and 120 units currently, thanks to its conducive policies, provision of infrastructure and increased public awareness.

Malaysian Green Technology Corp (GreenTech Malaysia) CEO Ahmad Hadri Haris, said the company has no plans to revise the target set by the government.

Ahmad Hadri said the implementation of conducive policies had attracted more players to invest in the EVs and make them more affordable.

In terms of infrastructure, there were companies which were in the process of installing 25,000 charging stations nationwide, he said.

He added that 100 units of Tesla Model S would be on the road end of next year and would be leased to government-linked companies to promote the use of EVs. – Bernama