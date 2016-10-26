RM206m spent to upgrade Mersing’s infrastructure, facilities

KUALA LUMPUR: The East Coast Economic Region Development Council (ECERDC) has spent RM206 million to upgrade infrastructure and facilities in Mersing and its coastal islands to support tourism-related activities.

In a statement yesterday, its CEO Datuk Seri Jebasingam Issace John, said all these initiatives will enhance Mersing’s public infrastructure and boost its position as a regional tourism hub.

“Mersing and its surrounding islands are well-positioned to become a great eco-tourism attraction, in line with the ‘Rainforest to Reef’ concept which seamlessly links all products, assets and development from the Endau-Rompin National Park to the world class beaches, islands and reefs off the coast of Mersing,” he said. – Bernama