Bikini-clad models surround fake Trump in NYC stunt

NEW YORK: A Donald Trump impersonator appeared Tuesday outside New York's Trump Tower accompanied by two bikini-clad models, causing a stir in a staged promo event for a British artist.

British photographer Alison Jackson became famous for using body doubles of famous people and setting them up in photographs of imagined and unusual situations.

Jackson's best-known pictures include Marilyn Monroe undressing in front of President John F. Kennedy, Queen Elizabeth washing dishes, and President Barack Obama on a cigarette break.

For a big-bang opening for her new photo exhibit, titled "Private," Jackson hired the same Trump impersonator she used her photo shoots.

The impersonator began his short trip at Trump International Hotel and Tower, located on the southwest corner of Central Park, and travelled to Trump Tower aboard a chauffeur-driven convertible along with two models in bikinis.

After being briefly intercepted by police, the impersonator arrived at Trump Tower, headquarters of the Republican's presidential campaign.

A crowd quickly gathered as a dozen bikini-clad women in high heels, as part of the stunt, surrounded the impersonator waving signs with slogans like "I am not a slut," and "Grab America by the *****" – a reference to Trump's brags in a 2005 video that fame lets him grope women without their consent.

"Respect us!," "Don't touch our bodies!" then women chanted around the fake Trump, a reference to the women who came forward claiming that the real estate billionaire groped them.

After several minutes the fake Trump took off, briefly walking down Fifth Avenue amid a forest of pedestrians taking pictures with their smartphones and cameras, then climbing aboard a taxi.

Organizers told AFP that the impersonator then travelled to Times Square, and then went to the HG Contemporary Gallery for the Jackson exhibit. — AFP