Bursa Malaysia opens lower

KUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia opened lower today in tracking the overnight decline on Wall Street due to weaker oil prices, dealers said.

At 9.11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 1.8 points weaker at 1,675.63, against yesterday's close of 1,677.43.

The index opened 2.26 points easier at 1,675.17.

However, market breadth was positive as gainers led losers 114 to 102, while 180 counters were unchanged, 1,283 untraded and 67 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 73.44 million shares worth RM44.06 million.

Public Investment Bank said in a note that US stocks closed lower on Tuesday as one of the busiest days of the earnings season got under way, while oil prices slipped.

The Dow Jones industrial average closed about 50 points lower, the S&P 500 dropped around 0.4% and the Nasdaq composite fell about 0.5%.

The FBM Emas Index was down 7.85 points to 11,822.16, the FBM Emas Syariah Index lost 10.56 points to 12,419.19, and the FBMT 100 Index was 6.98 points easier at 11,522.25.

The FBM 70 rose 11.18 points to 13,798.91 as the FBM Ace improved 16.79 points to 5,189.08.

The Plantation Index rose 3.32 points to 7,928.31, the Industrial Index declined 7.94 points to 3,149.80 and the Finance Index fell 0.43 points to 14,570.03.

Of the heavyweights, TNB and Petronas Chmeicals were flat at RM14.36 and RM6.99 respectively, Maybank increased three sen to RM7.93, Public Bank rose two sen to RM19.80 and IHH Healthcare fell four sen to RM6.40.

Of the gainer counters, Tanah Makmur improved nine sen to RM1.81, Kobay added seven sen to RM1.40, FGV gained five sen to RM2.21 and MISC bagged four sen to RM7.64.

The physical price of gold as at 9.30am stood at RM164.57 per gramme, up 36 sen from RM164.21 at 5pm yesterday. — Bernama