Underwater performer

BUILDING on the success of its Prospex collection, Seiko introduced a new Prospex marine collection led by a Marinemaster watch that is the first timepiece – other than Astron – to incorporate the brand’s GPS Solar technology.

Developed with the help of ocean yacht racer Kojiro Shiraishi, the new Marinemaster GPS Solar sailing watch marries Seiko’s skill in building watches that are suitable for the most demanding environments with a new timing technology that ensures that – with a touch of a button – the watch adjusts to the exact local time anywhere on earth, land or at sea, using just the power of light.

The Dual-Time function also informs an ocean sailor the time in his or her home port as well as local time.

The Marinemaster GPS Solar comes with a case and bracelet made of corrosion-resistant titanium, protected by a super hard coating and a ceramic bezel. It is 20 bar water-resistant with a screw-down case back and crown. Excellent legibility in any weather, day or night, is ensured by the sapphire crystal coated inside and out (to minimise glare and reflection); the wide, prowshaped markers; and Seiko’s latest Lumibrite coating.

Its crown and buttons are easy to use even when gloves are worn, and the case and bracelet are shaped to avoid any edge catching a rope or line.

The Marinemaster GPS Solar is offered in a limited edition of 1,500.

On the other hand, Seiko also introduced a new series of three solar chronographs which share the same design elements and level of professional specifications of the Prospex.

Ideal for the global sailor, the World Time Solar Chronograph shows both local and home time simultaneously in a simple dial layout without the need to change batteries, drawing all the energy it needs from light alone. There is a power reserve indicator to assure the sailor that the watch is sufficiently powered.

Its case is 10 bar water-resistant, protected by a screw case back and a screw-down crown which is itself protected by a special crown guard. The marine inspiration is evident in this watch, as its hands and markers share the same profile as a yacht seen from the masthead while the sleek curves of the case remind of a hull cutting through the waves.