Organiser apologises, but half marathon Penang Run will go on

GEORGE TOWN: The half marathon Penang Run this Sunday will go on but the organiser has apologised to Hindus for organising the event a day after Deepavali.

Andrew Loh Lean Hock, the organiser, said the event was planned in March, adding that he was not aware the event would be held a day after Deepavali and expressed his regret.

He said he respected the community and maintained the state government and Penang Island City Council were not involved.

"The Penang state government is not the organiser, " he said in a media statement.

On Tuesday, state Gerakan Youth had questioned the state government and the organiser for scheduling the event just after Deepavali while Deputy Chief Minister II Prof P. Ramasamy also expressed his concern.

Ramasamy, when contacted, said the state could only appeal to the organiser to change the date since the organiser was a private body.

"It should not be repeated again in future, he told theSun in a brief text message.