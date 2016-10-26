MTUC requests govt to explain policies on foreign labour to address issue of undocumented migrants

PETALING JAYA: The government must immediately explain its policies on foreign labour and address the issue of undocumented migrant workers.

Malaysian Trades Union Congress (MTUC) secretary general N. Gopal Krishnam said the large number of undocumented workers hampers efforts to reduce foreign labour dependence.

"Thus, we want the government to immediately and publicly make known its policy in recruiting foreign workers, and take serious measures to overcome this issue," Gopal said in a statement today.

He urged the government to meet with relevant stakeholders including the MTUC as soon as possible to discuss the matter.

Gopal said the MTUC is also willing to share its expertise and experience to help formulate a clear policy on foreign workers.

He then suggested that the Human Resources Ministry should take a leading role on drafting any such policy.

Gopal also expressed hopes that the new income tax scheme as announced in Budget 2017 will encourage companies to reduce their reliance on foreign labour.

"MTUC hopes employers will take the opportunity to upgrade skills and technology to improve productivity while reducing the hiring of foreign workers and giving more space to locals," he said.

Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri Richard Riot recently said in Parliament that for every ten legal foreign workers, there are seven illegals.