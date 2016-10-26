Rahim Nin: MBJB does not have authority to monitor security of old buildings

JOHOR BARU: Johor Baru City Council (MBJB) has no authority nor power to monitor the security of old buildings under the current system.

Johor Baru Mayor A. Rahim Nin (pix) said the local authority's role is to process and approve building plans while other authorities including the Fire and Rescue department has the authority over fire security.

"It is the responsibility of the building owner to ensure that proper maintenance is done including the fire safety features," he told reporters after visiting patients transferred from the south wing of the Sultanah Aminah hospital following a fire breakout which killed six patients at the Intensive Care Unit on Tuesday.

The blaze which broke out about 8.55am was brought under control by 11.30am by 166 firefighters who came in 10 fire engines.

Rahim praised all the rescue workers, including firemen, doctors, nurses, staff and public for coming together to evacuate patients in the affected building.

The people of Johor called the hospital as "red-bricked hospital' and it is the icon building in the state.

The hospital was opened in 1882. The present building was built between 1938 and 1941.

The first public sector intensive care unit (ICU) in Malaysia was set up at Hospital Sultanah Aminah (then known as Johor Baru General Hospital) in 1968 under the stewardship of the State Anaesthesiologist (Dato') Dr T. Sachithanandan.

Early this morning, the staff were seen busy cleaning the mess left by the fire, especially at the wards and surrounding areas assisted by soldiers from the Malaysia 7th Infantry Brigade based at the Tebrau Camp who arrived as early as 8am.

Meanwhile at Sultan Ismail Hospital (HSI) Bernama reported, Permaisuri Johor Raja Zarith Sofiah Almarhum Sultan Idris visited patients who were transferred during the fire.

State Health and Environment Committee chairman, Datuk Ayub Rahmat had on Tuesday night said that 48 patients and three staff who were injured in the fire were placed at HSI.