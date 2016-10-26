UKM urged to withdraw charges against #TangkapMO1 rally participant

PETALING JAYA: Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) has been urged to withdraw disciplinary proceedings against third-year law undergraduate Asheeq Ali for participating in the #TangkapMO1 rally in August.

Centre For A Better Tomorrow (CENBET) executive councillor Woon King Chai said taking disciplinary action against Asheeq goes against the spirit of the 2012 amendments to the Universities and University Colleges Act 1971 (UUCA).

He said the amendments to the UUCA was proposed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak in 2011 as part of his broad initiatives to reinvigorate public universities.

"It includes doing away with decades-old restrictions against political expression and participation for university students," Woon said in a statement.

He pointed out that by referring Asheeq to the internal disciplinary board, purportedly for bringing disrepute to the varsity, UKM has gone against the spirit of openness encapsulated by the amendments to the Act.

Woon said it is most unfortunate that Asheeq's case came on the heels of show-cause letters issued to

#TangkapMO1 rally organiser, and Universiti Malaya (UM) student Anis Syafiqah Md Yusof, and three of her university mates last week.

He added that UM also ought to withdraw the show-cause letters to the four students.

"The actions are inconsistent with the expectation that universities serve as training grounds to prepare our graduates to be future nation-builders and such actions do not help our universities' efforts to move up in world rankings," Woon said.