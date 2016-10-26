Najib urges local digital players to work with global tech communities

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak today urged local digital sector players to work with global technology communities, as Malaysia will benefit immensely by exploiting the full potential of the digital economy.

He encouraged collaboration and cooperation in the sector, particularly with China, given its advanced and growing Internet technology space.

Citing an example, he said China has seen the birth of many tech giants of their own such as Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu, and these were the epitome of today's digital icons that every tech company wants to emulate.

"It is imperative that we are able to provide Malaysians with world-class network infrastructure and superfast connectivity, while boosting the development of industries, towards fulfilling the government's aspiration of elevating Malaysia into a high-income nation.

"The potential is limitless. All that is required is our willingness and readiness to explore opportunities," he said at the Malaysia-China Digital Economy Forum here.

Najib, who is also Finance Minister, said the digital economy's contribution to Malaysia's gross domestic product (GDP) was 17.8%.

The demand for one million digital workers by 2025 had prompted Malaysia to integrate computational thinking and computer science in the national school curriculum by next year, he said.

He added the digital technology will play an even larger role in the economy with the 100 billion connections projected to happen in the next 10 years.

The government has announced that 2017 would be the Year of the Internet Economy for Malaysia. — Bernama