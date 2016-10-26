ESSZone curfew extended to Nov 11, enforcement time changed

KOTA KINABALU: The dusk-to-dawn curfew ending today in the waters off seven districts in the Eastern Sabah Security Zone has been extended to Nov 11, with a change in the enforcement time.

The curfew will be enforced from 6pm to 6am from tomorrow to Nov 11 and not from 7pm to 5am as was the case up to today, Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Abdul Rashid Harun said today.

He advised people in the ESSZone districts of Tawau, Semporna, Kunak, Lahad Datu, Kinabatangan, Sandakan and Beluran to abide by the curfew order and refrain from venturing into the waters.

"The curfew has been extended to keep away terrorists who pose a threat to international researchers at work in the waters as well as tourists visiting the resort islands," he said in a statement.

Abdul Rashid said that based on information, the Abu Sayyaf militant group and criminals from the southern Philippines who abducted people for ransom were still attempting to enter these waters to stage cross-border crimes.

He said the curfew was also necessary to ensure the safety of the people who had to make use of the waters as well as those who lived in the ESSZone.

The curfew and the presence of security forces personnel in the waters would facilitate monitoring of boat movement and provide a sense of security and confidence to chalet operators and fishermen, he said.

"I have authorised all district police chiefs in the ESSZone to issue permits to fishermen and those who have to use the waters for unavoidable passage," he said. — Bernama