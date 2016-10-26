Bukit Merah Laketown Resort resume operations

IPOH: Bukit Merah Laketown Resort has re-opened for business today after having complied with all the directives issued by the health authorities following more than 50 acute gastroenteritis (AGE) and rotavirus linked to its water theme park recently.

The resort, in a statement said, that they have taken a proactive measures to ensure the safety, health and well being of visitors.

It said, they have completed the cleaning jobs, improved the piping and filtration system and maintenance of the pumps, water from the ponds drained out and new water pumped in besides complying with the Health authorities directives, including chlorination of water four times daily and readings recorded.

The resort was ordered to be closed temporarily by Health Ministry after several cases of rotavirus and AGE were reported among children said to have visited the theme park in September.

During the repair works, the resort also built a "Giant Water Bubble" which has become another attraction.

Meanwhile Perak Health Department Deputy Director (public health) Dr B. Venugopalan said the Kerian district health department had lifted the closure order after the remedial work had been completed satisfactorily.