38-year-old man feared drowned

NIBONG TEBAL: A 38-year-old man is feared drowned after his motorcycle was found by the roadside of the Sultan Abdul Halim Mu'adzam Shah Bridge here today.

Mohd Shukri Saad is believed to have fallen from the bridge where his motorcycle was found at the 11.2km mark heading towards Batu Maung from Batu Kawan during the 8.30am incident.

South Seberang Perai district police chief Supt Abdul Shafee Abdul Ahmad said police were notified by the concessionaire Jambatan Kedua Sdn Bhd (JKSB) after finding the vehicle.

"Police found a pair of slippers, a helmet and a mobile phone and the key of the motorcycle at the site," he said when contacted, adding the man was from Taman Tun Dr Awang in Bagan Ajam.

Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) director for Penang Captain Rozali Mohd Said said the search radius has been widened to a kilometer from the area Mohd Shukri was believed to have fell.

He said the search and rescue (SAR) effort will continue for the next two to three days depending on the situation.

"Five boats from several agencies, including the Marine Police and Civil Defence Force have been deployed for the SAR mission," he added in a press conference.

The incident has also gone viral after a widely circulated Facebook posting attributed to Mohd Shukri where he apologised to his wife and family.

The post spoke of the financial hardships faced after being fined for offences related to selling cigarettes among other issues.

When contacted, Zamri Mat Ishak, 49, the brother-in-law to Mohd Shukri, said he was unable to contact his relative.

"I was shocked when I was told that he has gone missing and his motorcycle was found at the bridge," he said, but did not want speculate on what happened and declined to comment when asked about the viral post.