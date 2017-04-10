Cross-dressing man gets jail, fine over obscene videos

KUALA LUMPUR: A cross-dressing man was sentenced to three months' jail and fined RM23,000 at separate courts here on three counts of extortion, sending and being in possession of explicit and obscene videos, last week.

Judges Azrul Darus and Magistrate Mohamad Firdaus Sadina Ali handed down the sentences after Muhammad Nor Aliff Basir, 27, who was clad in a black T-shirt and had his long hair tied in a bun, pleaded guilty to all the charges.

At the Sessions Court, Muhammad Nor Aliff was sentenced to three months' jail and fined RM15,000 for using WhatsApp application to initiate the sending of obscene videos with the intent to intimidate a 24-year-old male acquaintance, whom he known through the WeChat application.

He committed the offence under Section 233 (1)(a) of the Communication and Multimedia Act 1998 at a house in Taman Bukit Permai here at 12.05am on April 6.

He was also ordered to serve six months in jail if he failed to pay the fine.

At the Magistrate's Court, Muhammad Nor Aliff was fined RM5,000 in default 12 months' jail for extorting RM1,000 from the same male acquaintance by saying that he would spread the obscene videos of him and the victim if the latter refused to give him the money.

The offence was committed at the same house at 5am on April 5.

For that, he was charged under Section 385 of the Penal Code.

He was also fined RM3,000 in default eight months' jail for being in possession of obscene videos at his home in Jalan Kenanga here at 2pm on April 6.

In mitigation at both courts, Muhammad Nor Aliff who was not represented requested to be punished only with fine as he had repented and promised not to repeat the offences.

"I don't want to go to jail. I have a mother to care for, my sister is married and I'm not working. If possible, just punish me with a fine," said the youngest of three siblings.

At another Magistrate's Court, the man pleaded not guilty to a charge of criminally intimidating the same victim.

The offence under Section 506 of the Penal Code carries a maximum jail term of two years, or fine, or both, if convicted.

Magistrate Mohamad Izwan Mohamed Noh allowed the accused bail of RM4,000 in one surety and set May 15 for remention.

Deputy public prosecutors Ahmad Zuhaini Mahamad Amin and Norhashimah Hashim prosecuted. — Bernama