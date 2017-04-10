Rohingya beggar jailed for outraging modesty of woman

KUALA LUMPUR: An ethnic Rohingya beggar was sentenced to a month's jail by the Selayang Magistrate's Court, near here, today after he pleaded guilty to a charge of outraging the modesty of a woman.

Magistrate Nurul Izzah Hasan Basri sentenced Mohd Tuson Nukmal Hakim, 33, for using criminal force on a woman clerk, aged 35 years, with intent to outrage her modesty at the Gombak Light Rail Transit (LRT) bus stop at 6.45pm on March 28.

The father of five children and a United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) cardholder was ordered by the court to start serving the sentence from today.

According to the facts of the case, on the day of the incident while the victim was waiting for a bus at the stop, suddenly the accused tried to come closer to the victim and to hold her hand.

The accused also attempted to follow the victim in the same bus. Following the incident, the woman lodged a police report.

Inspector Muhammad Faiz Abu Samah was the prosecuting officer during the court proceeding while the accused was unrepresented. — Bernama