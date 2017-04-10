Water supply disruption at several areas in Pasir Gudang

JOHOR BARU: Several areas in Pasir Gudang are experiencing water disruption due to leaky pipes at the Sultan Iskandar Water Treatment Plant in Sungai Layang here.

Syarikat Air Johor (SAJ) Ranhill Sdn Bhd's corporate communications chief Jamaluddin Jamal said this had caused water to overflow and submerge the clean water pump, resulting in a pump trip which affected 97,000 accounts.

"Subsequently, SAJ stopped the operation at 6am today. Pumping out the water was implemented immediately to enable further checks to be carried out to identify any possible damage.

"The restoration is expected to be completed tonight. However, consumers will only be getting water supply in the late afternoon tomorrow in stages. We need time to reset the water pressure and hope they (consumers) will be patient," he said when contacted here today.

The areas affected by the water disruption are the Pasir Gudang industrial area which includes Lotte Titan factory, Idemitsu, Western Digital, Johor Port; industrial areas of Tanjung Langsat; Kota Puteri; Desa Plentong; Sri Plentong, Jalan Masai Lama; Plentong, Super Food factory, as well as industrial areas of Mount Austin, Tebrau 1,2,3 and Tebrau 4.

In addition, Pasir Gudang City Centre; Pasir Gudang Business Centre 1 and 2; Taman Cendana; Taman Mawar; Taman Air Biru; Kampung Pasir Gudang Baru; Kampung Cahaya Baru; Jalan Kong Kong, Taman Nusa Damai; Taman Cahaya Masai; Ibrahim Sultan Polytechnic; Taman Megah Ria; Bandar Seri Alam; Taman Bukit Rinting; Taman Ria Plentong; Sultan Iskandar quarters and SAJ Training Centre are also affected.

Other areas affected are Kampung Plentong Baru; Taman Cahaya Kota Puteri; Kampung Kuala Masai; Taman Pasir Putih; Taman Tanjung Puteri Resort; Kampung Pasir Putih; Taman Bukit Dahlia; Taman Kota Masai; Taman Bestari Perdana; Ecotropics; Desa Rakyat Perdana; Taman Scientex; Bandar Masai; Taman Rinting; Taman Sierra Perdana; Taman Flora Height; Kampung Tong San; Taman Plentong Baru; Taman Sri Plentong; Bandar Permas Jaya; Kampung Tanjung Langsat; Kampung Perigi Acheh; Bandar Layangkasa; Universiti Teknologi Mara; Excelsior International School; Kampung Teluk Jawa; Sungai Rekoh; Taman Delima 1 Kangkar Tebrau; Seri Palma Apartment; Lace Motor and several gas stations.

SAJ has advised affected users to contact SAJ INFO CENTRE via 1-800-88-7474 or SMS at 019-7727474 or via e-mail to customer.care@saj.com.my. — Bernama