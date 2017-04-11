Hadi, Tuan Ibrahim retain seat uncontested

Posted on 11 April 2017 - 12:49pm Last updated on 11 April 2017 - 02:32pm

PETALING JAYA: PAS President Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang and his deputy Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man have retained their positions uncontested.

However secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan and information chief Nasrudin Hassan Tantawi is set to challenge Idris Ahmad, Datuk Mohd Amar Abdullah and Datuk Iskandar Abdul Samad for the three vice-president posts.

Forty other people have also been nominated for positions in the PAS central working committee, where only eighteen will be elected.

This was announced by Takiyuddin after the closing date of the nominations on April 9.

The candidates have to reply if they accept the nomination before April 17.

All the candidates need to receive at least 10 nominations to contest in the party election.

Previously only two nominations were required.

The party election will be held at the 63rd PAS Muktamar in Kedah from April 29 to May 1.

PAS' relationship with PKR and a decision on whether it will remain in the Selangor government will be decided at the Muktamar

The party's wings - Dewan Ulama, Muslimat PAS and PAS Youth will conduct their Muktamar from April 27 respectively.