Lion is Sultan Muhammad V's favourite animal

BACHOK: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V, who is calm, modest and has the people's interests at heart, is an animal-lover.

His Majesty has a mini-safari park in Kampung Baruh Raja, Gunong here, covering 74.76ha, which is now home for 130 deer, an ostrich, 50 buffaloes, 15 horses, a lion, as well as goats.

Royal Kelantan Endurance manager Tuan Ngah Tuan Muda said the area which was now turned into a mini-safari park was previously a go-kart racing circuit.

Previously, there were also two lionesses there, but the animals died early this year from snake bites, he said when met by Bernama.

He said the lions, which were His Majesty's favourite animals, were bought from Africa and brought to the mini-safari park in September last year.

The preparations to bring in the lions took six months, which included erecting an electric fencing, building two caves and special cages for the animals, he added.

Tuan Ngah said Sultan Muhammad V would visit the mini-safari park twice a month.

"His Majesty is concerned with the health and safety of the animals at the park," he said.

He said Sultan Muhammad V would occasionally donate the deer and goats to the poor and the orphans in the Bachok district.

Prior to His Majesty's proclamation as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, the ruler was able to shoot 15 deer and the meat was donated to the poor and orphans in the district, he added.

Tuan Ngah said Sultan Muhammad V was in the process of building another safari park, covering 647.49 hectares in Kemahang, Tanah Merah.

Sultan Muhammad V, 47, took the oath of office as the 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong in a ceremony steeped in tradition at the Balairong Seri (Throne Room) of Istana Negara on Dec 12 last year.

His Majesty succeeded the Sultan of Kedah, Sultan Abdul Halim Mu'adzam Shah, who completed his reign as the 14th Yang di-Pertuan Agong on Dec 12, 2016. The coronation ceremony will be held this April 24. — Bernama