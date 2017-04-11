MACC looking for footballer Khairul Anuar Baharum to assist in investigations

KUALA LUMPUR: A well-known former national football player is being sought by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to assist in the match-fixing investigations on three Malaysian Indian Football Association (MIFA) players who were arrested last week.

In a statement today, the MACC said footballer Khairul Anuar Baharum better known as "Ah Chong" by local fans should present himself at the commission's headquarters in Putrajaya at the soonest to assist in the probe which is in its final stages.

The commission said Khairul's failure to do so may result in action in accordance with the law being taken on him.

Apart from the national squad, the footballer had also played for the Royal Malaysia Police team and the Perak, Kedah Selangor and Negri Sembilan state teams.

Last Wednesday, two Mifa defenders and a goalkeeper aged between 26 and 29 were held by the MACC for allegedly receiving bribes of between RM10,000 and RM30,000 from bookies to rig the outcome of matches of this season's Premier League campaign.

All three men were remanded for a week to assist in the probe.

The MACC urged those with information on Khairul's whereabouts to contact the investigations officer Supt.Mohd Fadzli Alias at 03-88867000 or 018-2744533.