Najib to visit Sendayan air base on Thursday: Hishammuddin

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak is expected to make a working visit to Sendayan Air Base in Seremban on Thursday.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein said today the purpose of Najib's visit was to see for himself the progress of the base's construction.

He said the base would house the headquarters and air force personnel currently serving in the Kuala Lumpur Air Base in Sungai Besi besides accomodating several other Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) administrative elements.

"Sendayan Air Base will have more modern and practical facilities compared to the Kuala Lumpur Air Base.

"It not only covers the construction aspects of military facilities but also new housing facilities that are more conducive and convenient for the RMAF personnel," he told reporters after the presentation of military honorary awards at Dewan Perkasa, Wisma Perwira ATM, here.

Hishammuddin said Sendayan Air Base is part of the Defence Ministry's main thrusts in prioritising the welfare of the armed force personnel.

"It is constantly being upgraded so that personnel and their families are well taken care of and comfortable despite the uncertain global economy," he said.

Hishammuddin also said Sendayan Air Base would become RMAF's largest training centre covering 6.3 million sq ft, which is three times the size of the Kuala Lumpur Air Base.

"I will furnish more detailed information relating to the construction of the Sendayan Air Base during the visit of the Prime Minister later," he added. — Bernama