Palermo merry-go-round shunts Lopez off for Bortoluzzi

MILAN: Relegation-haunted Palermo made their fourth coaching switch of the season on Tuesday with new club president Paul Baccaglini naming Diego Bortoluzzi as a replacement for sacked Diego Lopez.

Baccaglini, who took over from long-time owner Maurizio Zamparini in March, said: "We owe it to ourselves, our fans and the prestigious colours of Palermo FC to give every last drop in our remaining seven games of the season.

"This is why we have decided to relieve Diego Lopez of his coaching duties. He also inherited a difficult situation and we want to thank him for all his hard work.

"We have appointed Diego Bortoluzzi, who will focus his efforts on producing the best end to the season possible."

Bortoluzzi is a former assistant to Francesco Guidolin, who last coached the club in 2008 and is one of several to have been at the club on separate occasions.

The owner of Palermo since 2002, Zamparini recently announced he had handed the role of president to Baccaglini, pending an eventual takeover by American investors.

Since Zamparini took over 15 years ago, close to 40 appointments have been made involving 28 coaches. Many lasted a matter of weeks, while other coaches returned for a second or third spell in the job when their replacement failed to match Zamparini's expectations.

Palermo started the campaign with Davide Ballardini at the helm, until Zamparini started to get an itchy finger after just two weeks.

Ballardini was quickly replaced by Roberto De Zerbi, who lasted a little under three months before being moved aside and replaced by Eugenio Corini on Dec 1.

Corini arrived with plenty of ambition but lasted barely a month. Lopez, who had earlier been earmarked for the job but couldn't step in over administrative issues, finally took over in early January.

Baccaglini has quickly followed in Zamparini's footsteps, announcing his first sacking and the club's fourth appointment of the season just weeks into the job.

With seven games remaining, Palermo — who sold Argentine star Paulo Dybala to leaders Juventus for €32 million (RM9.41 million) June 2015 — sit in 19th place eight points from the safety zone. — AFP