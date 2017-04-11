Police quiz Grenoble players in rape case

BORDEAUX: Five Grenoble players accused of rape were questioned by police for a second time in Bordeaux on Tuesday, sources close to the inquiry revealed.

The five were 22-year-old Denis Coulson and 24-year-old Chris Farrell, both from Ireland; New Zealanders Rory Grice, 27, and Dylan Hayes, 23; and Frenchman Loick Jammes, 22.

The players were originally detained for questioning by police in Grenoble on March 22 after a 21-year-old woman alleged that they raped her after she met them at a nightclub in Bordeaux following their Top 14 defeat by Bordeaux-Begles on March 11.

Also interviewed last month but not on Tuesday was Australian lock Peter Kimlin, 31.

Grenoble initially suspended the six players on March 17, lifting the suspensions 12 days later, citing the presumption of innocence.

However the French Top 14 club insisted they reserved the right to take further measures should new information surface in the investigation. — AFP