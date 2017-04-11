Smart Tunnel closed due downpour: DBKL

Posted on 11 April 2017 - 06:57pm Last updated on 11 April 2017 - 08:16pm

PETALING JAYA: The Smart Tunnel has been closed due to downpour and rising water levels in Kuala Lumpur.

Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) had tweeted via @ITISDBKL that the tunnel was closed at 5pm.

Motorists were advised to use alternative routes to reach their destinations, saying that floods in most places have receded.

Areas such as Jalan Dutamas, Jalan Sentul, Persiaran Ampang Hilir, Jalan Tun Razak and Batu Muda Tambahan indicated water rising water levels, but the water level had receded after an hour, said an ITIS DBKL spokesman.

The traffic, however, was still slow due to the continuous downpour, and motorists were advised to drive carefully.