Strategic initiative

ASIA e University (AeU) is aggressively expanding its collaboration and cooperation in the field of higher education in Indonesia through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with UcMM Konsortium Sdn Bhd as well as the inking of MoUs with 12 institutions of higher learning in Indonesia.

The ceremony took place in Kuala Lumpur on March 6 at AeU's Main Campus.

The 12 Indonesian institutes of higher learning involved in the MoUs are: University of Muhammadiyah Jakarta; Muhammadiyah University of Surakarta; Muhammadiyah University of Malang; Muhammadiyah University of Palembang; Universitas Muhammadiyah Purwokerto; North Sumatra Muhammadiyah University; Muhammadiyah University Makassar; University of Muhammadiyah Semarang; Muhammadiyah University of Surabaya; Muhammadiyah University of Yogyakarta; Muhammadiyah University Professor Dr Hamka; and Universities Ahmad Dahlan.

The cooperation through the memoranda will cover opportunities for studies at the postgraduate levels at AeU, to establish cooperation in the form of mobility of programmes of students and academic staff, and also other potential collaborative programmes in education, academics and cultures.

Prof Datuk Dr Ansary Ahmed, president and chief executive officer of AeU, in his speech said that collaboration will kick-off an action plan that is not only mutually beneficial to AeU and the Konsortium of 12 Universities but also to both countries.

"Today's initiative is one that is strategic because we are signing agreements with 12 institutes of higher learning at one go. We look forward to seeing what academic contributions we can collectively make as a result of the sharing of knowledge and resources that this MoU promotes," he said.

Ansary commented that academic collaborations such as the one forged by AeU and the 12 higher learning institutes from Indonesia are key for strengthening ties and spurring progress in the region.

"As one of the leading institutions that promotes e-learning in Asia, AeU is fast becoming the university of choice for the busy working adults who are attracted to the e-learning platform and high-quality education, accessible and affordable to all segments of societies in Asia," he said.

Also present at the signing of the MoU on behalf of AeU were Prof Dr Hairudin Harun, Deputy President and on behalf of the Konsortium were 12 rectors of the universities together with the chairman and other senior officials of the Pusat Pimpinan Muhammadiyah.

"The MoU indicates a mutual commitment of academic cooperation that will promote further educational collaboration and cultural understanding to make possible the exchange of students, scholars and educational resources," says Hairudin.



Ten years and growing

AeU's flexible and personalised mode of learning offers the best choice for those who wish to pursue higher education.

As one of the major players that offers online distance learning (ODL) in Asia and after almost a decade in operation, AeU has spread its wings to the members of Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) countries such as China, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Cambodia, Vietnam, Myanmar, Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, Saudi Arabia and UAE, and also to non-member countries of ACD such as Denmark, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Mauritius and the United Kingdom.

AeU offers nearly 40 academic programmes, from diploma to doctorate levels. All academic programmes offered are in compliance with international standards, approved by the Ministry of Higher Education Malaysia and accredited with the Malaysian Qualification Agency (MQA).

AeU has produced 11,000 graduates and attracted many students. From only 100

students at the beginning of the inaugural intake, AeU now has more than 22,000 students from 84 countries in the world.

Currently, AeU has learning locations in Malacca, Penang, Ipoh, Johor Baru, Kuantan, Kota Baru, Kota Kinabalu, Penang and other cities. Recently, AeU added some learning locations in small towns in Sabah and Sarawak. AeU hopes to expand their academic programmes geographically to remote towns and cities in Malaysia and also abroad.

There are three intakes annually; January, May and September. However, intakes are open throughout the year for all postgraduate research programmes.

