Two Abu Sayyaf kidnap victims arrive in Tawau

TAWAU: Two more Malaysians who were abducted by the Abu Sayyaf militant group and later rescued on March 23, have safely arrived at the Tawau Airport here.

Abd Rahim Summas, 62, and Tayudin Anjut, 46, arrived on AirAsia AK5746 flight from Kuala Lumpur at 12.50pm today.

The duo were greeted with hugs and tears from their anxious children and family members who arrived early at the airport.

Tayudin said he was grateful to have returned home after being held hostage in the southern Philippines for over eight months.

He also said himself and four other friends, Abd Rahim; Mohd Jumadil Rahim, 24; Mohd Ridzuan Ismail, 33; and Fandy Bakran, 27, became the last kidnap victims and that there would be no more of such an incident after that.

"Let there be no other people experiening what we've gone through and I'm confident that the country's security team will continue to step up security control to prevent kidnapping from recurring," he told reporters here.

Despite being held hostage by the terrorists, Tayudin's heart was still yearning the sea.

"I will return to the sea if I'm completely in a good shape," he said, adding that both him and Abd Rahim would seek further treatment at the Tawau Hospital.

Tayudin also said he would return to Kuala Lumpur to have his eyes treated at the Selayang Hospital after his legs fully recovered.

Meanwhile, both Abd Rahim dan Tayudin expressed their thanks to the government for putting up efforts to ensure their safety while taken hostage.

"Our thanks also go to the 1Malaysia Putra Club and the Philippines government for the efforts that led to our release," said Tayudin.

Abdul Rahim and Tayudin were rescued by Philippine security forces in the waters off Pata Island in Sulu.

Last week, Mohd Jumadil, Mohd Ridzuan and Fandy safely arrived here after they were found in Poblacion Punay, Panglima Estino, Sulu, during a full force military operation.

The five crew members of Malaysian tugboat, Serudong 3, were abducted by the Abu Sayyaf militant group in the waters off Dent Haven in Lahad Datu on July 18 last year. — Bernama