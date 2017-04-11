Umno anniversary celebration offers lucky draws worth RM1m

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno members attending the 71st Umno Anniversary celebration at Bukit Jalil Stadium Natinal on May 11 stand to win lucky draws worth about RM1 million.

Umno executive secretary Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh said the prizes included six Proton cars namely Perdana, Suprima, Persona, Preve, Iriz, Saga and a Perodua Myvi as well as 10 motorcycles.

However, he said they were only entitled to participate in the lucky draws when they registered as Umno members and voters besides attending the celebration programme.

"They must also register their presence at Bukit Jalil via the Malaysia4all application beginning today until 12 noon on May 10," he told reporters after chairing the coordination meeting for the 71st Umno anniversary celebrations at the Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC), here today.

He said the prizes were in appreciation for the presence of the Umno members who joined in the party struggles especially in facing the coming general election and giving their support to the top party leadership.

He said that an international audit agency had been appointed to ensure transparency and to supervise the lucky draw.

Meanwhile, Ab Rauf said various programmes would be held in conjunction with the anniversary celebrations including sporting events such as football and tug of war as well as the flagging off of the flag run beginning simultaneously on May 1 in Perlis, Kelantan, Johor and Sabah which would end in Bukit Jalil on May 11.

In addition, he said, a career fair organised by Umno Youth would also be held at the compound of the stadium.

He said the celebration secretariat was also organising an essay writing competition in the Malay language and English as well as a video recording with a duration of not more than three minutes with the theme "seven decades of developing the nation" with the first-place winner of each category receiving a cash prize of RM5,000, RM3,000 (second place) and RM2,000 (third) as well as accompanying prizes in the form of a plaque and gadget.

Ab Rauf said those interested to participate in the competition could send an essay not exceeding 1,500 words and a video via the e-mail. — Bernama