Wedding beauty: Get prep underway a month before the big day

MARRIAGE season will soon be upon us. When planning a wedding, it's important to set aside time for hair, makeup, beauty treatments, and hair removal. Ideally, preparations should start at least a month before the wedding. Here's a look at what brides-to-be should get on their beauty schedules to make sure they look their best on the big day.



One month before: makeup trials and face treatments

The venue, the caterer and the dress are booked, now it's time to take care of the bride-to-be so she can look her absolute best on the day. As she will be the focus of attention, a degree of organisation is required to polish her appearance and avoid any last-minute problems.

Wedding beauty preparations should start around a month before the event (even longer for the more anxious or impatient types), with hair and makeup trials to avoid any last-minute problems on the big day. Once the hair stylist and makeup artist has been chosen (some professionals offer both services), you need to find a look that goes well with the dress. These trials can be repeated a week or two before the wedding, as the bride's skin tone could change (after a vacation, for example).

Another important step is prepping the face. Skin should be healthy and glowing on the big day. This requires deep skin cleansing to remove any imperfections. The only downside is that small spots can appear a few days after the treatment. One more reason to start preparations early!

Two weeks before: relaxation

Brides-to-be should take some time out from the mammoth task of preparing for a wedding with some precious pampering. Why not make a day of it by inviting a bestie or a group of friends to chill out while prepping the body for its day in the spotlight?

A spa day should start with a trip to a steam room to relax and unwind, while also cleaning and purifying the skin. Then, try an exfoliating treatment to slough off dead skin cells and ease tension in the body. Round things off with a full body massage to relieve all the stress built up over the last few months of wedding preparations.

One week before: final preparations

With a week to go before the big day, brides-to-be could find it useful to list all the beauty preparations left to do before the event. A strict beauty routine should be followed in those last seven days (removing makeup and cleansing the skin every evening).

Waxing should be done two to eight days before the ceremony to reduce the risk of red marks on sensitive skin. Eyebrows, legs, armpits and bikini line should all be done.

Hands and feet shouldn't be neglected either, meaning a pedicure is required (to remove dead skin cells) as well as a French manicure, as the hands will be the centre of attention when it comes to exchanging rings. — AFP Relaxnews