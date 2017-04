Hishammuddin appointed as Minister with Special Functions

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein has been appointed as the Minister With Special Functions at the Prime Minister's Department effective today.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak announced the appointment in a statement today.

He said Hishammuddin remained as Minister of Defence.

"This appointment will allow Datuk Seri Hishammuddin to execute his duty apart from his responsibilities as defence minister," he said. — Bernama