Jobless man found stealing telecommunication cables

IPOH: A 24-year old jobless man was arrested for allegedly stealing telecommunication cables at a palm oil plantation near Taman Desa Pinji here on Tuesday.

The suspect was found 58kg of cables.

Ipoh City police chief ACP Sum Chang Keong said they have embarked on an in-depth investigations as to how long the suspect has been carrying his criminal activity and also whether it is done with others.

"Investigations have revealed that the suspect who hails from Manjung does not have previous criminal records," he told a press conference here today.

Relating the arrest, Sum said, the suspect initially tried to escape on seeing police approaching him at 8:30am but they managed to arrest him.

He added the police also seized a car which was loaded with several coils of cables belonging to Syarikat Telekoms Malaysia after the rubber insulation were burnt.

They also recovered several cables, a set of number plates, two hammers, two sets of winching ropes and a handphone.