Key Alliance taps into e-commerce

PETALING JAYA: Key Alliance Group Bhd’s unit DVM Innovate Sdn Bhd (DISB) yesterday entered into another memorandum of understanding (MoU) to tap into the e-commerce industry in light of the newly launched Digital Free Trade Zone.

It told Bursa Malaysia that the MoU inked with Progenet Sdn Bhd is to collaborate together to expand and exploit market potentials within the data centre solutions and e-commerce industry.

Progenet provides private enterprise cloud management platforms to businesses, which require reliable platforms for mission critical hosted applications.

DISB and Progenet confirmed their mutual interest in a collaboration agreement, which will involve but not limited to; a joint venture, revenue sharing and equity swap. Both agree that commencement of concrete and finite negotiations on the working relationship of the collaboration be finalised within 30 days of this MoU.

DISB brings to the collaboration strategy and leadership, business network sharing and support, funding focused opportunities, business development management; while Progenet brings to the collaboration established client base in their hosting division, elite partnerships with international cloud solution providers like Nutanix, Arista and Cisco Systems, operational management and technical support team.