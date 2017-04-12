MACC detains datuk seri, datuk

KUALA LUMPUR: A prominent Penang-based property developer and his son, with the title of "datuk seri" and "datuk" respectively, were held by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) yesterday in a follow-up to investigations on the Yayasan Bumiputra Pulau Pinang Berhad (Yayasan) scandal.

The 74-year-old retired datuk seri, who is an advisor at his public-listed property development company, was held at the commission's office in Penang while his son, who is the company's managing director, was arrested at MACC headquarters in Putrajaya.

They were earlier summoned by investigators for questioning before their arrests at about 7pm.

Sources revealed the suspects had allegedly abused their powers by disposing land belonging to a subsidiary of Yayasan at rock bottom prices and without undergoing a formal process, causing the foundation losses amounting to millions of ringgit several years ago.

Investigators also learnt the company in Georgetown had undertaken several real estate projects in Penang, including in Bandar Kepala Batas and Tanjung Bungah.

MACC deputy commissioner (operations) Datuk Azam Baki said both suspects will be taken to the Georgetown magistrates court today for investigators to obtain a remand order against them.

The detention of the duo comes following the arrest of a 70-year-old man, who is also a "datuk" and a trustee of Yayasan, in Penang on March 29.

MACC said he had allegedly abused his powers in land dealings involving the foundation.

The man who is also a board member of several public-listed companies.