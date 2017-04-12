mTouche enters Thailand’s media advertising market

PETALING JAYA: mTouche Technology Bhd is expanding into the media advertising industry in Thailand.

The company said in a statement that its wholly-owned subsidiary mTouche (Thailand) Co Ltd had entered into a memorandum of understanding with G.I.S. Park (Thailand) Co Ltd to jointly develop, build, install and operate the SMART4 Public Phone & Wi-Fi Hub Terminal for Thailand state-owned telecommunication company TOT Public Company Ltd.

TOT is now turning most of its nationwide 180,000 old Public Phone Booth into the SMART4 Public Phone and Wi-Fi Hub Terminal with priority given to the estimated 18,000 old public phone booths located in five major areas within Bangkok city and five provinces in the northern part of Thailand. This infrastructure project is to create a network covering several cities with free Wi-Fi services, which are part of the Thailand 4.0 initiatives.

Under this initiative, the Thailand government is to roll out the national broadband network across 40,432 villages, to enhance the country’s digital infrastructure, narrow the digital divide, reduce internet access cost, and promote e-government and e-commerce initiatives.

In addition, TOT is also taking this opportunity to transform the non-profit generating old Public Phone Booth into a new revenue stream.