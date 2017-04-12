New Kylie Jenner reality show to launch at E!

E! HAS given the green light for the latest spinoff series to emerge from the Keeping Up With The Kardashians franchise, titled Life of Kylie, which is to be based on Kylie Jenner — the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

The series, of which E! has so far ordered eight half-hour episodes, will follow 19-year-old Jenner as she navigates her life as an entrepreneur, fashion designer, author, and social media star.

Voted one of the most influential teens by Time Magazine, Jenner is CEO/Founder of Kylie Cosmetics, and also launched the Kylie Jenner app in 2015. She has also partnered with her sister — Victoria's Secret Angel and model Kendall Jenner — for the launch of the mobile game "Kendall & Kylie", and the Kendall + Kylie clothing collection.

Kylie Jenner and her mother, Kris Jenner, will both serve as executive producers on the series, which is the latest from Bunim/Murray Productions and Ryan Seacrest Productions. — AFP Relaxnews