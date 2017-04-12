Python goes shopping, cools off in dairy aisle

A WOMAN on her daily grocery run got the shock of her life when she reached out for a pack of yoghurt, but was greeted by a python instead.

The shopper's horrified screams alerted staff of the grocery mart in South Africa to the presence of the twelve-foot snake, seemingly fast asleep among milk cartons.

Staff believe the African Rock Python snuck in via a roof or drain and slithered its way to the dairy section.

A snake catcher was called in to recover the snake which had gone into a state of near hibernation in the cold fridge as its organs had shut down.

The reptile was not hurt and will be released safely into the wild, the store manager said, as quoted by Mail Online.

The African Rock Python is non-venomous and crushes its victims in its coils until they die from suffocation or heart attack, before swallowing them whole.