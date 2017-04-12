An unemployed killed, two students seriously injured in motorbike accident

KOTA TINGGI: An unemployed man was killed while two Form Two students were seriously injured in an accident involving two motorcycles at the Kampung Tembioh main road, here yesterday.

Ibrahim Edin, 39, who lived in Kampung Tembioh, died an hour after receiving treatment at the Kota Tinggi Hospital.

The two students of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Laksamana, Mohamad Zamri Abdul Razak, 14, from Jalan Wayang, here and his friend, Muhammad Khuzaieriey Abdullah, 14, from Kampung Tembioh sustained serious injuries and were in a coma.

Kota Tinggi District Police Chief, Supt Rahmat Othman said the accident occurred at about 1.30pm.

He said the accident occurred when Ibrahim, who was riding a Honda EX5 from Kampung Tembioh heading towards Kota Tinggi town, was believed to be involved in a collision with a Yamaha 135LC motorcycle ridden by the two students coming from the oppositie direction.

"At 2.30pm, Ibrahim was confirmed to have died while receiving treatment at the Kota Tinggi Hospital while the two students are still in a critical condition and referred to the Sultan Ismail Hospital, Johor Bahru," he said. — Bernama