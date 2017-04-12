(Updated) Missing activist Peter Chong crossed M'sia-Thailand border on Friday: IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: The former Petaling Jaya city councillor Peter Chong, who went missing just over a week ago, was found crossing the Bukit Kayu Hitam-Thailand border last Friday.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar said they have obtained pictures of him travelling in a bus to Thailand at 6:30pm on April 7.

"Beside the pictures, we have also obtained Chong's immigration record. However, there is no record of him having returned to Malaysia from Thailand," Khalid said after attending Bukit Aman's monthly assembly today.

He advised Chong to inform his family members of his well-being and whereabouts.

"He has left the country and we don't know the reason. He may have run away due to debt problem," he added.

He said they are in contact with Thailand authorities to track Chong down to establish the reason for him crossing into Thailand.

Khalid added they would take action against Chong if investigations revealed that his motive to flee to Thailand was to cause panic among locals.

Chong, who served as a personal assistant to Subang MP R. Sivarasa until 2015, has been reported missing for several days since last week.

Khalid also clarified that police only investigated one out of five activists who were reported to have been abducted, under Section 365 for kidnapping.

He advised people not to spread rumours on missing people, especially that they are kidnapped.

"Only Raymond Koh case is being investigated under abduction. The other four, including Chong, were classified as missing person cases as there was no evidence that they were abducted," he said, adding there is no update on Koh's disappearance.

He said about 5,173 Missing Person cases are still under active status in the country while about 8,117 missing person cases have been solved since Jan 2016.

He also confirmed there were several reports lodged in Perlis of Koh trying to convert several Muslim youths into Christianity.

Aside from Chong, others recently reported missing were Perlis Hope founder Amri Che Mat, Pastor Joshua Hilmy and his wife, and Pastor Raymond.

On a separate matter, Khalid reminded the media against publishing caricatures that may irk the public.

He said they have so far received 20 reports on the controversial cartoon.

"I do not want to connect the Nanyang Siang Pau Chinese newspaper controversial caricature to Charlie Hebdo…but do not do anything or publish any drawing that can cause exasperation in the community," he added.

The 20 police reports were on the cartoon in Nanyang Siang Pau which depicted PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang and Dewan Rakyat speaker Pandikar Amin Mulia as monkeys.

On Monday, Penang PAS commissioner Muhammad Fauzi was reported warned press from publishing cartoons that can anger Muslims and may result in backlash like the French weekly's Charlie Hebdo tragedy.

Meanwhile, Khalid also said police have completed probe into 1 Malaysian Development Berhad (1MDB) and have submitted the investigation papers to the Attorney-General's Chambers.

"We have completed the probe some time ago," he said.