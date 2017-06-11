Seven killed, including five burnt, in three-vehicle crash in Palong (Updated)

SEREMBAN: Seven people were killed, including five who were burnt to death when their car burst into flames, in an accident involving three vehicles at Jalan Ladang Risda Palong, Jempol near here, today.

Negri Sembilan Fire and Rescue Department director Norazam Khamis said the crash, which occurred about 2.20 pm involved a trailer, a Perodua Myvi car and a Proton Ezora car.

"Two of those killed were travelling in the Perodua Myvi car, while the five burnt victims were in the Proton Ezora car which burst into flames after the trailer crushed on it.

"Initially, we extricated only two bodies from the Proton Ezora car,The condition of the car, which was completely burnt, made it difficult for us to ascertain the actual number of victims in the vehilcle," he said when contacted by Bernama.

He said only after further inspection were the firemen able to remove the remaining victims in the car.

Norazam said the trailer driver was however not injured.

The identity of the victims and the cause of the crash had yet to be ascertained, he added. — Bernama