Honeymoon over for lovers linked to entertainment centre, convenience store robberies

BUTTERWORTH: The honeymoon was over for a woman and her boyfriend linked to several robberies involving entertainment centres and 24-hour convenience stores when the couple was arrested by the police last Friday in Butterworth.

The duo, together with a male accomplice were picked up in a raid about 10.30pm, which resulted in the seizure of cash believed to be from the proceeds of the robberies committed in the Seberang Prai Centre (SPT) since early this year.

District police chief ACP Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abdul Hamid said the three-man gang's latest hold-up was last Thursday when it robbed an entertainment centre and convenience store in Bagan Ajam.

"In follow-up investigations, the police nabbed the suspects and seized six cell-phones and RM3,428, believed to be proceeds from the hold-ups.

"The gang was believed to have been leading a cushy life and moved about in several states by carrying out robberies while armed with machetes and knives to threaten their victims," he said here today.

He said the two men had previous criminal records while all three tested positive for drugs. The suspects are aged between 23 and 44.

Meanwhile, Northeast police chief, ACP Anuar Omar said the police sought five people, aged between 18 and 25, in connection with the assault of two teenagers in Jalan Kaki Bukit here early yesterday.

The victims, aged 18 and 19 were buying burgers when they spotted two men about 2.10am before the former were punched and kicked by eight men, some armed with helmets.

One of the victims who was taken to a nearby field and assaulted again was warded at the Penang Hospital where his condition has been reported as critical.

Anuar said the police detained an 18-year-old suspect in connection with the attack and were in the midst of tracking down seven others, five of whom had been identified. — Bernama