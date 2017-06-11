Marquez delivers Moto2 win on home soil

MONTMELÓ, Spain: Alex Marquez produced a flawless performance to win the Catalan Moto2 Grand Prix from pole position on Sunday to jump back into contention for the world championship.

Marquez, the brother of three-time MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez, is clearly inspired by a home crowd as his only previous Moto2 win came earlier this season at the Spanish Grand Prix.

Italy's Mattia Pasini and Swiss rider Thomas Luthi completed the podium.

However, championship leader Franco Morbidelli could only manage sixth to see his lead to just seven points over Luthi.

Marquez remains third overall, but is now just 20 points behind the Italian. — AFP