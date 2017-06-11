Scuffle at Ramadan bazaar uncalled for: Lim Guan Eng

GEORGE TOWN: DAP is saddened by the incident where Kluang MP Liew Chin Tong was roughed up by traders during a visit to a Ramadan Bazaar yesterday.

Party secretary-general and Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng said the party was worried that certain quarters had allegedly stoked racial sentiments and extremism.

"It should not happen at all especially during the holy month of Ramadan," he said.

Liew had reportedly said several traders blocked the path with tables while he and his staff were distributing dates at the bazaar and one of his staff was manhandled.

The DAP leader was hit on the forehead and his glasses fell on the road during the schuffle. Police reports were lodged after the incident.

Meanwhile, Lim said that the state government will also continue its eight-year tradition of "buka puasa" with Muslims in the state during the fasting month.

"Why is there a problem now?" he asked, adding that negative sentiments were raised, especially since the general election is approaching.

On another issue, Lim distributed a handout citing that the state Financial Department on Dec 13 last year had allocated RM500 million for affordable housing funds out of a total of RM657,653,691.91 from the sale of land since 2012.

Earlier, Lim praised the efforts of nine students for their achievements in the FIRST LEGO League (FLL) Championships (International Robotics Challenge).

He said the state awarded each team member RM100, while Tech Dome rewarded them with an annual unlimited entry pass.