Aksem to be given own authority: Director-general

CHUPING: The Malaysian Border Security Agency (Aksem) will be given its own authority to enforce laws, says its director-general Datuk Mohamad Ismail.

He said the Aksem act was expected to be tabled for the second reading in Parliament next month.

"To ensure Aksem is able to carry out its roles effectively, the act will give it the authority to conduct its own investigations as an entity capable of securing the border,' Mohamad told reporters after visiting the Chuping Aksem roadblock post here today.

Aksem was earlier known as the Anti-Smuggling Unit (UPP) and could only act within its power and the arrests made were handed over to the relevant agencies for further actions.

Mohamad said Aksem however would continue to cooperate with other enforcement agencies to implement crime prevention operation along the Malaysian-Thai border under the the National Blue Ocean Strategy (NBOS).

He was on a visit in conjunction with the instilling of Ramadan noble value programme at all border checkpoints in Kedah, Kelantan, Perlis and he would be visiting Pengkalan Hulu in Perak tomorrow. — Bernama