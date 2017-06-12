Kalabakan residents reminded not to believe opposition propaganda

TAWAU: Residents here are reminded not to be influenced by the negative propaganda of the opposition.

"They can listen but one ear in, out the other. They should not be taken in. Election is approaching, that's why the opposition is inciting the people to hate the government," Kalabakan member of parliament Datuk Seri Abdul Ghapur Salleh told reporters after breaking fast with residents.

The event was held at Masjid Al-Jakarani, Kg. Sungai Pukul, Pulau Sebatik here.

Meanwhile, Sebatik assemblyman Datuk Muis Picho said basic infrastructure and amenities such as electricity enjoyed by the constituents were provided by the Barisan Nasional government to improve their standard of living.

"We admit there are still many development projects that Pulau Sebatik needs. We have already made various plannings and we hope the people will continue to give their support so that each of these plans could be implemented successfully," he said.

During the function, 299 eligible residents also received assistance from tithe contribution collected by the Sabah Tithe Centre, presented by Ghapur and Muis. — Bernama